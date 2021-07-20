Insider Buying: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Acquires 101,616 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Juan Andres bought 101,616 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $313.59 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.18.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
