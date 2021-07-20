Insider Buying: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Acquires 101,616 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Juan Andres bought 101,616 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $313.59 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.18.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.