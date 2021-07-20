Insider Buying: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director W Don Cornwell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $31,420.00.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $313.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $317.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.18.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
