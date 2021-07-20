Insider Buying: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director W Don Cornwell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $31,420.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $313.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $317.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

