Insider Buying: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Srinivas Tallapragada acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00.
Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00.
CRM opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
