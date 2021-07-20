Insider Buying: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Srinivas Tallapragada acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00.

CRM opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

