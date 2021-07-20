Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $851,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John R. Stuelpnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00.

On Monday, May 17th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $1,061,775.00.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $9.46 on Tuesday, hitting $181.98. 746,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.60. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 107,242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

