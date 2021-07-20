Insider Selling: AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Sells $2,143,480.00 in Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00.

AMSF stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 111.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,589 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 79.2% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

