Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$701,044.00.

ATZ stock opened at C$34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.24. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$16.32 and a twelve month high of C$38.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

