Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$701,044.00.
ATZ stock opened at C$34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.24. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$16.32 and a twelve month high of C$38.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
