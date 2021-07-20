Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells 42,495 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 69,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

