Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Insider Sells $1,145,760.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 225.92 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,814,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

