Insider Selling: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Sells $221,850.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $221,850.00.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

