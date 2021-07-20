Insider Selling: Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:GATO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 1,633,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,320. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

GATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $19,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

