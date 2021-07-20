Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CAO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

ICFI stock opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 34.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

