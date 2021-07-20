Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Insider Sells 5,922 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.83.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

