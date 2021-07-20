Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Stephen L. Silvestro sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00.

Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,985. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.