Insider Selling: Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) SVP Sells 5,663 Shares of Stock

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 5,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $283,150.00.

NYSE:PLAG opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 237.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Green in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Green in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Planet Green in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

