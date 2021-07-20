Insider Selling: SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) EVP Sells $21,965,309.14 in Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) EVP David Gardiner sold 430,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14.

David Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, David Gardiner sold 49,042 shares of SolarWinds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $834,204.42.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

