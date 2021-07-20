Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

NASDAQ:SYPR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 369,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,517. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 million, a P/E ratio of 326.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

