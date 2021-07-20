Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LOVE traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.