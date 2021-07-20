Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.