Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $6.10 on Tuesday, hitting $229.11. 1,726,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,871. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $236.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -133.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

