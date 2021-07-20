Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

NYSE INSP opened at $176.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $97.19 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.52.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

