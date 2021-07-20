Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,730 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $164,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.54.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $219.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

