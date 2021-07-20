Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $85.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

