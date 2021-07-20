Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $73.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.54.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

