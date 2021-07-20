International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IBM opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.91.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.