Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.45. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

