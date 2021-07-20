Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 9.7% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.45. 1,916,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,764,384. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $251.32 and a 52-week high of $365.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.