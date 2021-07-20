Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.