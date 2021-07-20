Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IVQ.U. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesque from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$143.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.52. Invesque has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$3.50.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

