Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITCFY opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35. Investec Group has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

