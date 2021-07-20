Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS ITCFY opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35. Investec Group has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $12.15.
Investec Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.