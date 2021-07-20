Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IINX remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Tuesday. 16,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,917. Ionix Technology has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20.
Ionix Technology Company Profile
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.