Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IINX remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Tuesday. 16,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,917. Ionix Technology has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20.

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

