IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

IQE stock remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

