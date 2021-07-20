IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.84.

NYSE:IQV traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,991. IQVIA has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

