Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, RTT News reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.67. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.