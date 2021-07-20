iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,318,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 14,500,652 shares.The stock last traded at $150.41 and had previously closed at $151.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

