iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 28.9% in June

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HEWG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. 28,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $33.73.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile
