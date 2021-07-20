iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,217 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 515,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 410,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 444,128 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.