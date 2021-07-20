iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 530,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,666. iSun has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.37.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iSun will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of iSun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

