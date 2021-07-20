Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS TALK opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80. Italk has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

In other Italk news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

