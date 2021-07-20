J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of J.W. Mays as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAYS remained flat at $$34.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. J.W. Mays has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

