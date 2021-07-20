Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. 23,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,614. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.42.

