Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,795 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,555. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.89 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.