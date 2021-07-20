Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises 1.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 283,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 71,531 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NET traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.24 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,169 shares of company stock valued at $86,325,033 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

