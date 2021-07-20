Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $651,000 in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,411 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $63,423,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock worth $45,776,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $6,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,772. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.53. 622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

