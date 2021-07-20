Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 13,040 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 456.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

