Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,141. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

