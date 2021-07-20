Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.53. 5,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $101.76 and a 12-month high of $193.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

In other news, Director Paul A. Camuti sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,720 shares of company stock worth $41,485,978 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

