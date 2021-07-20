Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Insiders sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.75. 70,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.