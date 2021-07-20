JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of JAKK opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.57) by $1.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 236,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

