Jane Street Group LLC Buys 43,293 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) by 156.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF alerts:

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KESG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.