Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,883 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,493 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,031 shares of company stock worth $31,158,772. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,320.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

