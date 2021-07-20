Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSIBU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIBU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

